An attempt by Armenia, which carried out complete ethnic cleansing in occupied Azerbaijani lands by expelling local Muslim Azerbaijanis from their homes and lands, to demonstrate alleged respect for religious values, is nothing more than hypocrisy, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva said, Trend reports.

She was commenting on the information of the Armenian media about the completion of repair work in the Yukhari (“Upper”) Govhar Agha Mosque in Shusha city.

She said that, as it was repeatedly noted, as a result of the occupation of the Azerbaijani territories by Armenia, the historical, material cultural heritage and religious monuments of Azerbaijan suffered significant damage, many of Azerbaijani monuments were destroyed and looted, and Armenia is pursuing a policy of distorting the origin and the use of Azerbaijani monuments.

“First of all, I would like to emphasize that reports based on specific facts related to the destruction by Armenia of the historical and cultural heritage of Azerbaijan in the occupied Nagorno Karabakh and the adjacent districts of Azerbaijan, have so far been submitted to key international organizations, in particular UNESCO, and also the UN, the OSCE, the Council of Europe, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) and the ISESCO,” Abdullayeva said. “As you know, resolutions on the destruction and desecration of objects of historical and cultural heritage, as well as temples belonging to the Islamic religion in the Azerbaijani territories occupied as a result of Armenia’s aggression are regularly adopted by OIC. The last such resolution was adopted in 2019 at the 46th meeting of foreign ministers of OIC in Abu Dhabi.”

“Armenia’s “restoration” of the Yukhari Govhar Agha Mosque (Juma) mosque in Shusha, built in the 19th century on the order of Govhar Agha, the daughter of the ruler of Karabakh, Ibrahim Khan, is a part of the policy of the occupying country to misappropriate the material, cultural and religious monuments in the territory of Azerbaijan and change their origin,” Abdullayeva noted. “Thus, by “restoring” the Govhar Agha mosque, the aggressor country, trying to present this mosque as a Persian one, seeks to cast a shadow over the fact that Shusha is an ancient Azerbaijani city.”

“By “restoring” the mosque in Shusha, Armenia, which has carried out complete ethnic cleansing in the occupied Azerbaijani lands by expelling local Muslim Azerbaijanis from their homes and lands, is trying to demonstrate its supposed respect for religious values, which is nothing more than hypocrisy,” Abdullayeva added. “A country that respects religious and secular values ​​doesn’t falsify history by restoring religious sites that it itself destroyed.”

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

