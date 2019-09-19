Members of the U.S. Congress Jackie Speier (née Kanchelian), Judy Chu and Frank Pallone will travel to Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) as part of their week-long visit to Armenia, reports the Armenian service of the Voice of America.

Congresswoman Chu has said that the United States must lead the efforts to maintain peace in Nagorno Karabakh.

Chu has said Washington must help maintain peace on the border, revealing that she has proposed allocating $4 million to the matter.

The member of Congress revealed that she will try to secure additional $6 million in funding for Artsakh.

Pallone, who is the co-chair of the Congressional Armenian Caucus, has said that this is the first visit of American lawmakers to Armenia after the “velvet revolution,” and they are interested in supporting the Armenian government and parliament.

Though the Department of State has urged the Members of Congress to refrain from visiting Karabakh, the delegation has decided to go ahead and travel to Karabakh.

