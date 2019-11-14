Members of the parliamentary majority, Tamar Chugoshvili, Irina Pruidze, Giorgi Mosidze, Dimitri Tskitishvili, Tamar Khulordava and Sophio Katsarava, have left the ruling Georgian Dream.

The decision is related to the fact that today the Parliament of Georgia rejected the bill on constitutional amendments relating to the electoral system in the first reading.

“This change was of principled importance to us. We have no other option but to leave both the parliamentary positions and the parliamentary majority, as the failure of this constitutional amendment is a very difficult issue for which we cannot take responsibility,” Vice Speaker Tamar Chugoshvili said.

The bill, drafted by 93 lawmakers, envisages holding the parliamentary elections in 2020 through a proportional system with a zero barrier and the admission of electoral alliances.

By Ana Dumbadze

Related Story: Parliament Speaker: Elections Will be held with 3% Barrier, Blocs and Mixed System

source