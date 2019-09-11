Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 11

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

A meeting of ministers of information and communication technologies of the member states of the Cooperation Council of Turkic Speaking States (Turkic Council) was held within the framework of the ITU Telecom World 2019 international exhibition and conference held in the Hungarian capital of Budapest, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies of Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, officials from Azerbaijan, Turkey, Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan discussed the current situation and prospects in the relevant areas of ICT.

Azerbaijan is represented by a delegation of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, consisting of representatives of the structures of the ministry, private companies and startups.

During the event, the delegation of Azerbaijan demonstrates achievements in the domestic ICT sector, innovative services, applications and solutions.

The ITU Telecom World 2019 will be open until September 12.

Follow the author on Twitter: @kamala_mammadli

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source