Law enforcers detained Lasha Chkhartishvili, a member of the Labour Party, in front of the parliament building.

As reported by the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA), he is under administrative arrest.

“Chkhartishvili was arrested under Articles 166 and 173 of the Code of Administrative Offenses, which implies petty hooliganism and disobedience to law enforcers,” the Ministry official said.

A clash occurred between activists and law enforcers in front of Parliament building today.

Activists were trying to express protest in the area in front of the Parliament building, where tents were set up a few days ago, which was prevented by the law enforcement officials.

Members of the ‘Change’ movement express solidarity with street traders, who disagree with Tbilisi City Hall’s demand to change the location (Republic Square) and move to the Parliament’s building, claiming that the Agency gave them permission to have makeshift stalls at Republic Squire till January 13.

Protesters note that if Tbilisi City Hall will follow its demand, street traders will continue demonstrations in the future.

They also urge citizens not to take children to the entertainment area in front of Parliament.

By Ana Dumbadze

