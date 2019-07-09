Baku, Azerbaijan, July 9

Trend:

In accordance with the NATO-Azerbaijan joint action plan to support the development of the military education system, a meeting between the NATO expert group and the teaching staff of special military-educational institutions is held at the War College of the Azerbaijani Armed Forces as part of the Defense Education Enhancement Program (DEEP), Trend reports referring to Defense Ministry.

During the event, which will last until July 10, the NATO expert group gives presentations on the principles of distance learning and creation of its platform and training modules, and holds practical exercises.

