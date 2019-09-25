Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 25

The Belarus Foreign Ministry will hold a high-level event through Eastern Partnership in Minsk in early October, Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei said.

He made the remarks at the meeting with Polish Foreign Minister Jacek Czaputowicz in New York, Trend reports referring to iarex news agency.

According to the Belarusian Foreign Ministry, the event will be held with the participation of senior representatives of the EU and other regional countries.

The EU program for the post-Soviet countries includes Belarus, Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Georgia and Moldova.

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Federica Mogherini is expected to attend the event.

Minsk wants to time Mogherini’s visit to the signing ceremony of the agreement on visa facilitation and readmission with the EU. The draft documents were approved on September 23 by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

