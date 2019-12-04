BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 4

By Leman Zeynalova – Trend:

The meeting of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs has started in Slovakia, Trend reports on Dec. 4 referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry’s Twitter page.

“The meeting of Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov with the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs Igor Popov, Andrew Schofer and Stephane Visconti on the sidelines of the OSCE Ministerial meeting in Bratislava has started,” the message said.

Mammadyarov visited Slovakia to participate in the 26th meeting of the OSCE Ministerial Council in Bratislava.

Azerbaijani foreign minister is expected to meet with Armenian Foreign Minister Zohrab Mnatsakanyan, mediated by the OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs within the 26th meeting of OSCE Ministerial Council.

The conflict between the two South Caucasus countries began in 1988 when Armenia made territorial claims against Azerbaijan. As a result of the ensuing war, Armenian armed forces occupied 20 percent of Azerbaijan, including the Nagorno-Karabakh region and seven surrounding districts.

The 1994 ceasefire agreement was followed by peace negotiations. Armenia has not yet implemented four UN Security Council resolutions on withdrawal of its armed forces from Nagorno Karabakh and the surrounding districts.

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source