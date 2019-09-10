Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 10

Trend:

Local and foreign journalists visited the training area on September 10 to cover the TurAz Qartali-2019 Joint Flight Tactical Exercises, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

The journalists got acquainted with the military personnel, reviewed aviation involved in the exercises and observed the flights. Then answers to all questions of journalists were given.

TurAz Qartalı-2019 joint flight-tactical exercises of Azerbaijan and Turkey kicked off on Sept. 2 in accordance with the annual plan of military cooperation between two countries.

The exercises involve up to 30 aircraft of the Air Forces of Azerbaijan and Turkey, including aircraft MiG-29, F-16, Su-25 and “Kasa” P-235, and helicopters Mi-35, Mi-17, “Sikorsky” UH-70, CH-47 “Chinook”, and ATTACK/AH-1W.

During the exercises, tasks on planning joint activities of the aviation assets of Air Force of Azerbaijan, and Air Force, Naval Forces and Land Forces of Turkey, studying the possibilities of interoperability and combat coordination in conducting operations, implementing search and rescue operations, destroying ground targets by delivering airstrikes, as well as other tasks are being fulfilled.

The exercises will last until September 16.

