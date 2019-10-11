Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 11

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

The Lapis Lazuli transit corridor is of great importance in terms of delivering Afghan products to Azerbaijan, as well as transit through its territory to other countries, Azerbaijani Economy Minister Shahin Mustafayev said at the opening of a trade exhibition promoting Afghan products, Trend reports.

According to the minister, work will be carried out to promote the transit corridor.

“Conditions will be created so that Afghan companies can present their products in Azerbaijan; in turn, Azerbaijani companies will be provided with the necessary conditions if they intend to work in Afghanistan,” Mustafayev added.

—

Follow the author on Twitter: @kamala_mammadli

Follow Trend on Telegram. Only most interesting and important news

source