“I would like to express my condolences to the National Movement and all its divisions – Gavrilov’s revolution failed,” Mamuka Mdinaradze, member of the parliamentary majority stated at today’s plenary session.

He addressed the members of the United National Movement and said that this political party is “the biggest shame of the country.”

Mdinaradze noted that the opposition’s protest about the changes in the cabinet of ministers came as a result of a failed revolution.

“Now they have nothing to say, so, they started whistling,” he added, responding to the fact that the autumn session of the Parliament was opened by the protest of the members of European Georgia political party, who started whistling to protest the changes in the cabinet of ministers.

Mdinaradze said that along with other difficulties, “the lies the National Movement offers society are among the main challenges for the government”.

“Their hysteria is understandable. Naturally, there are many challenges. They speculate with occupation, which is an embarrassment. They have practically made themselves participants of the occupation, the results of which we have already seen and still see today. We know that there are certain challenges that need an adequate response, such as poverty, occupation, and one of the main challenges, which is called lying, is offered by the United National Movement. For example, we remember that for two years people believed that there was a horror surrounding Rustavi 2, and the European Court said it was a lie. They often name Bidzina Ivanishvili as an informal ruler of the country. They are ordered to do so by Mikheil Saakashvili. We have to confront these lies along with other challenges and then we might see some results,” Mdinaradze said.

By Ana Dumbadze

source