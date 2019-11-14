The Chair of the Faction “Georgian Dream”, Mamuka Mdinaradze, says that the majority leader Bidzina Ivanishvili has managed to convince some lawmakers to support a proportional electoral system. He noted that the voting will be conducted in an individual regime.

“I think the proportional system should be established and supported, I hope so. Free voting proves that there was a serious debate. We allowed free voting because we should not lose any members of the team and not create an imitation of instability and team degradation. And there is no such case, despite the difference in opinions,” he explained.

Today, the voting on the draft law on electoral changes will be held at the Parliament of Georgia.

The bill was supposed to be voted on yesterday, however, lawmakers agreed to postpone the vote for today.

Afterward, Bidzina Ivanishvili, the Chairman of the Georgian Dream party, held individual meetings with majoritarian MPs opposing the transition to a proportional electoral system, including Irakli Shiolashvili and Dimitri Khundadze.

By Ana Dumbadze

