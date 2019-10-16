While Russian occupation policy and so-called ‘borderization’ remain on the top of the international political agenda, McCain Institute has launched two visualizations displaying this process in the regions of Abkhazia and Tskhinvali (South Ossetia) of Georgia.

“The policy of ‘borderization’ started in 2011, three years after the war of 2008. According to a study by the Heritage Foundation, it’s being implemented by the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) and local separatist forces in the occupied regions. 155 incidents have been reported so far,” read the preview of the McCain Institute research.

‘Borderization’ envisages erecting unlawful fencing, as well as barriers to separate communities and the installation of “state border” signs.

The preview also states that the said action carried out by the Russian Federation is a clear violation of Georgia’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, as it divides local families and communities and deprives them of humanitarian rights and appropriate living conditions.

By Beka Alexishvili

source