Premier of Australia’s largest state of New South Wales, Gladys Berejiklian,hosted the Artsakh (Nagorno Karabakh) delegation led by Foreign Minister Masis Mayilyan, reported the Armenian National Committee of Australia (ANC-AU).

Minister Mayilyan met Premier Berejiklian, NSW Legislative Assembly Speaker Jonathan O’Dea and NSW Legislative Council President John Ajaka in Sydney, along with fellow members of his delegation, Member of Parliament Davit Ishkhanyan and Foreign Affairs official Artak Nersisyan. They were accompanied by Artsakh’s Representative in Australia and members of the ANC-AU.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the development of cooperation and strengthening the ties between Artsakh and NSW, considering the NSW Parliament recognised the Republic of Artsakh in 2012. Mayilyan presented the priorities of Artsakh’s foreign policy and the challenges in this sphere, and Berejiklian briefed on her recent visit to Armenia and the meetings she had there.

Mayilyan noted that the people of Artsakh highly appreciate Berejiklian’s promotion of pan-Armenian issues, and invited her to visit Artsakh for what would be the third occasion.

Earlier, the delegation met with members of the NSW Parliamentary Friends of Armenia group, where questions were Foreign Minister Mayilyan extended his country’s deep appreciation that many in the room helped Australia’s largest state recognise the Republic of Artsakh, have spoken on issues of importance to Artsakh, and some had even visited Artsakh.

Among the attendees at this meeting were Jonathan O’Dea MP (Chair), Walt Secord MLC (Vice-Chair), Hugh McDermott MP and Fred Nile MLC – all of whom join Gladys Berejiklian as part of the newly formed Australian Friends of Artsakh.

