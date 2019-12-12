BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 12

AGBank OJSC ranked first in the list of acquirer banks with the highest foreign trade turnover in Azerbaijan in 2019, Trend reports citing the bank’s press service.

AGBank was awarded by MasterCard International, of which it has been a member since 1999.

In previous years, as the press service noted, the bank was awarded various nominations, and since establishment it has been awarded various awards both in Azerbaijan and by international financial institutions.

AGBank has been operating in Azerbaijan since 1992.

