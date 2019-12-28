BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec. 28

In the future, there are plans to include services presently rendered in Azerbaijan within the state programs in the package of compulsory medical insurance services, Director of Azerbaijan’s State Compulsory Medical Insurance Agency Zaur Aliyev said, Trend reports Dec. 28.

Aliyev noted that the current package of services is quite wide.

“Sixty percent of the medical services that can be provided in Azerbaijan are included in this package,” the director added. “However, there are exceptions related to state programs, according to which the treatment of patients with diabetes, cancer and chronic kidney disease are carried out within special state programs for which separate funds are allocated from the state budget.”

“These patients are served in specialized institutions,” said Aliyev. “The validity period of these state programs ends in 2020, partly in 2021. After their completion, services provided under these programs can be included in the package of services for compulsory medical insurance.”

Aliyev added that the package of services envisages guarantee of receiving ambulance services, consultations with specialized doctors, radiation diagnostic services, laboratory tests and surgical operations.

Until the end of 2020, the compulsory medical insurance system will be applied throughout Azerbaijan.

According to the law, starting from Jan. 1, 2020, 90 manat ($52.9) per person (a total of 900 manat, or $529.4) will be allocated for the population through the state budget within the compulsory medical insurance.

Contributions for the first three months of 2020 will be paid by the state, and from April 1, compulsory medical insurance contributions will be paid by Azerbaijani citizens.

The amount of payment under the compulsory medical insurance isn’t limited.

If necessary, a citizen will be able to receive medical services without restriction.

($1= 1.7 manat on Dec. 28)

