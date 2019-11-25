BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 25

By Elchin Mehdiyev – Trend:

Taking into account the complexity of the mandatory health insurance process, the Azerbaijani State Agency on Mandatory Health Insurance raised the issue in the government related to gradual implementation of mandatory health insurance in 2020, chairman of the board of the agency Zaur Aliyev said.

Aliyev made the remark while discussing the changes to the law “On Health Insurance” in the Azerbaijani parliament, Trend reports on Nov. 25.

“The proposal was made for the country’s process to be four-stage in 2020,” the chairman added.

“So, 20 northern districts will use the mandatory health insurance in the first quarter, 17 western districts – in the second quarter, 14 southern districts – in the third quarter and Baku, Sumgait and Absheron district – in the fourth quarter,” Aliyev added. “Thus, the mandatory health insurance is planned to be implemented throughout the country till late 2020.”

Azerbaijan has been implementing a pilot project on mandatory health insurance, which operates in Mingachevir city, as well as in Yevlakh and Agdash districts since late 2016.

The mandatory medical insurance will be implemented throughout Azerbaijan from 2020.

