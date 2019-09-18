Mamuka Khazaradze, co-founder of TBC Bank and key actor of the Anaklia Deep Sea Port project will present the Lelo’s team today at 1pm. During the presentation of the new public movement on September 12th, Khazaradze announced that he will form a team of 12 experts in each sector, paying attention to gender balance.

“The country should never be dependent on a single person, we should all fulfill our roles,” Khazaradze said. The party’s structure aims to be horizontal and to involve professionals rather than politicians.

Ana Natsvlishvili, the former chairperson of the Georgian Young Lawyers Association, was already appointed as Speaker of the new public movement.

Ahead of the Parliamentary Elections in October 2020, Lelo is a new opposition party to Georgian Dream. The name refers to the traditional Georgian team game Lelo Burti (Lelo ball), which is similar to rugby and also means to score a try in the game.

source