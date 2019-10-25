Georgian businessman Mamuka Khazaradze, the founder of TBC Bank and Anaklia Development Consortium, who recently established new public movement Lelo, announced today that the political party under the same name will be founded on December 12, 2019, adding that the office of the party will be located in Tbilisi Central, the central railway station of Tbilisi with an adjacent shopping mall.

He made the relevant statement today at the presentation of 12 more members of the Public Movement.

“Lelo Party will be established on December 12. Despite the fact that several thousand people have already joined us, membership is still open. I will be the one to personally meet and welcome future party members, in order to lead the country to victory and overcome the current defeatist attitude.

Our party office will be opened in Tbilisi Central by the end of the year, as this is a place which is accessible for everyone, where passengers traveling from the regions of Georgia gather and the problems of every citizen come together. We will have a dialogue with each of them. Lelo will be your party. We must free ourselves of this situation through joint forces,” he said.

In addition, Khazaradze introduced 12 more members of the Lelo movement today.

The new members are:

Levan Aslanishvili – Information Technology Specialist. A civil servant employed at Tbilisi City Hall

Ani Bibilashvili – Architect

Kakha Jugheli – Engineer

Nini Shatirishvili – English Language and Literature Specialist

Tamaz Sepiashvili – Computer Science Specialist

Khatuna Berishvili – Lobzhanidze – Housewife

Beka Kuloshvili – Business Administration Specialist

Giorgi Mkrtichyan – Communications Specialist

Dato Meskhi – Accountant

David Darbaidze – Engineer-mechanic, Hydraulic Engineer

Natalia Devdariani – Foreign Languages Specialist

Tatia Jimshitashvili – Lawyer

Georgian businessman established the new public movement on September 12, in western Georgia, in the Black Sea village of Anaklia.

Lelo’s main goal is to win the parliamentary elections in 2020 and, in Khazaradze’s words, “completely change the grave situation in the country created under the rule of the current government of Georgia.”

By Ana Dumbadze

Photo source: Lelo Movement/Facebook

Related Story: Khazaradze Presents New Public Movement ‘Lelo’

source