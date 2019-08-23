“We continue to fight to establish a new party. It will consist of the people who want to live in new Georgia and who are tired from with everything that is happening around”, TBC Bank founder Mamuka Khazaradze told media representatives after leaving the Prosecutor’s Office yesterday.

As stated by him, the state’s actions against him will not change his plans and will not affect the establishment of a new, pro-western political party. He also added that the members of “old political parties” will not join the new movement.

“We continue to fight for launching a new political movement. As I have promised society, we will do it in September. A lot of young professionals are joining us. There will not be the leaders of old political parties, but a completely new power, new people who want to live in renewed Georgia. We are launching a serious power, which will change this country,” Mamuka Khazaradze said.

Co-founders of JSC TBC Bank, Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze, arrived at the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia yesterday along with their lawyer Zviad Kordzadze.

Khazaradze and Japaridze were summoned to the Prosecutor’s Office for the purpose of specifying charges brought against them.

The Prosecutor Office of Georgia launched an investigation into money laundering by the Chairman and the Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board of TBC Bank on 2 August 2018.

“Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze are charged for the laundering of $16,754.000, as a result of which they received a large amount of income,” said the Prosecutor General’s Office.

Today, the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia launched a criminal case against businessman Avtandil Tsereteli.

As stated by the Prosecutor’s Office, businessman Avtandil Tsereteli was also involved in money laundering along with the co-founders of TBC Bank.

The Agency intends to charge Avtandil Tsereteli and apply to the Tbilisi City Court with the motion to use preventive measures against him.

Mamuka Khazaradze, Georgian businessman and the founder of TBC Bank, recently announced the launch of the new public movement, making the relevant statement on July 9.

Khazaradze now says he believes that all the moves made by investigation bodies are the part of the state’s revenge against him for announcing the establishment of a new, pro-western public movement.

By Ana Dumbadze

