“Now I am looking into their eyes, saying that they cannot scare us, stop us, stop the will to change Georgia’s future for the better,” businessman Mamuka Khazaradze said about the government officials and Bidzina Ivanishvili, chairman of the Ruling Party Georgian Dream, when talking to reporters at the Tbilisi City Court, where the hearing of the Khazaradze-Japaridze case started today.

He added that Ivanishvili and the members of the Georgian Dream are afraid of them and addressed the young representatives of the Ruling Party, saying that they should be ashamed of “serving such a regime”.

“I would like to address the young representatives of the so-called ’Dream’ – you should be ashamed of serving such a regime, of the reforms that you have failed to carry out, and ashamed of the emptiness you have. You have no purpose, you have no plan, you have no self-esteem because you are getting used to such injustice. The fact that this government refused to declare Mako Gomuri (a young girl who lost her eye during the dispersal of June 20 rally) as a victim is the final indicator of your humanity and your attitude towards the law,” Khazaradze said.

The Tbilisi City Court is holding a hearing on the case of the co-founders of JSC TBC Bank today.

The Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia launched an investigation into money laundering by Mamuka Khazaradze and Badri Japaridze on 2 August 2018. Their bank accounts were seized in August.

The Prosecutor’s Office applied to court with the relevant motion, having officially charged the founders of JSC TBC Bank in July. The two are accused of laundering a total sum of $16,754.000.

The pair paid the bail ordered on them by Tbilisi City Court, 700,000 GEL each, on July 26.

By Ana Dumbadze

