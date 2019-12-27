Mamuka Khazaradze, leader of the political movement Lelo for Georgia, says he is waiting for Prime Minister Giorgi Gakharia being summoned to the so-called investigation department in connection with the threatening letter.

“I am waiting when Giorgi Gakharia will be summoned after he handed me a threatening letter a year ago. A year has passed since he sent me the threatening letter, written or dictated by Bidzina Ivanishvili. We provided the original letter, we conducted the examination in England and so on,” he said.

Mamuka Khazaradze, the founder of TBC Bank, said at the parliamentary committee hearing that Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia, who is now the Prime Minister, sent a threatening letter to him in the pre-election period.

By Ana Dumbadze

