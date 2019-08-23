On August 23, the delegation of Georgia, headed by Mamuka Bakhtadze, Prime Minister of Georgia is to pay an official visit to Belarus.

Within the scope of the visit, Bakhtadze will hold a number of high-level meetings, including a meeting with the President of the country Alexander Lukashenko and Vladimir Andreichenko, Chairman of the House of Representatives. The Head of the Georgian Government is also expected to meet with his Belarussian counterpart, Sergey Rumas, followed by the joint statements of the two officials for the media.

The Belarus News reports that Mamuka Bakhtadze is also to visit the automobile engineering company MAZ.

The official delegation of Georgia includes David Zalkaliani, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Georgia, Levan Davitashvili, Minister of Environment Protection and Agriculture of Georgia, Kakha Kaladze, Mayor of Tbilisi and Irakli Kovzanadze, Chairman of the Parliamentary Finance-Budgetary Committee.

By Ketevan Kvaratskheliya

