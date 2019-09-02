Mamuka Bakhtadze, now the former Prime Minister of Georgia, has made the first comments on his resignation at the meeting with media representatives.

Bakhtadze stated that he had the first conversation regarding leaving the post with state officials, including the leader of Georgian Dream Ruling Party Bidzina Ivanishvili, in spring.

As the former PM noted, he had final consultations with the political team of the Ruling Party yesterday.

“I’ve made a decision to resign. I had the first conversation in this regard with the state officials at the end of spring, including the party’s leader, Bidzina Ivanishvili. Naturally, these conversations continued. I also had the final consultations with our political team yesterday, therefore, I made the decision. The goals that I had while serving on this post, for the achievement of which my team gave me the mandate and trust, have been implemented. A strategic development framework for the country has been created and implemented. I decided to resign because I believe that I have fulfilled my mission at this stage,” Bakhtadze said.

When asked if 1 year and two months is enough time for being a Prime Minister, Bakhtadze answered that this period was enough to accomplish the goals for which he was elected.

“I’m focusing on goals. This time was enough to accomplish the goals for which I was elected on this post”, he said.

He also added that no government can be successful until there is a challenge of occupation and poverty in the country.

No government, despite the results achieved, will not succeed until there is a challenge of poverty and occupation in the country. It would be very wrong if any government considers itself successful when there are even one of these challenges in the country”, he said.

Mamuka Bakhtadze noted that initially, Georgian politics was the last place where he could imagine himself.

“The very last sphere where I thought I could imagine myself was Georgian politics, but for the purposes I mentioned, we made a joint decision at the time. This was enough time to prepare this strategic development framework, start implementing it and ensure its sustainability, which is supported by our laws and international agreements today,” Bakhtadze said.

Earlier today, Bakhtadze announced about his resignation through the social network.

By Ana Dumbadze

