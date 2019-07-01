Baku, Azerbaijan, July 1

Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Chairman of the National Commission of the Republic of Azerbaijan for UNESCO Elmar Mammadyarov met with the Director-General of UNESCO Ms. Audrey Azoulay on the sidelines of the 43rd session of the UNESCO World Heritage Committee in Baku, Trend reports on July 1 with reference to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry.

The Director-General noted that the meeting of the World Heritage Committee is the biggest event of UNESCO and representatives from all over the world attend this event. She expressed her gratitude to the Azerbaijani side for hosting the 43rd session of the Committee.

The sides exchanged views on the active and fruitful cooperation between UNESCO and Azerbaijan on science, education, culture, communication, gender equality and other areas.

The multidimensional activities of the First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, the President of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, Goodwill Ambassador of UNESCO Mehriban Aliyeva in the development of Azerbaijan-UNESCO relations and the promotion of UNESCO values worldwide were especially highlighted.

Ms. Audri Azoulay thanked Azerbaijan for being a committed and active member of UNESCO and emphasized the need for involvement and commitment of the member states to fulfill the reform of the organization.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said that cooperation with UNESCO is of great importance for Azerbaijan and we are interested in further development of our relations with this noble organization.

Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said that Azerbaijan is interested in inscribing the country’s rich heritage on the UNESCO List. He noted the sensitivity of the cultural heritage issue for Azerbaijan, and informed his interlocutor that the cultural, historical and religious heritage of Azerbaijan in the occupied territories of the country has been purposefully destructed by the Armenian armed forces.

At the meeting the parties also exchanged views on important projects implemented by UNESCO in the field of preservation of the world heritage.

