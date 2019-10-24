BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

Prime Minister of Malaysia Mahathir bin Mohamad has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan to attend the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Prime Minister Mahathir bin Mohamad was met by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nadir Huseynov and other officials.

