Baku, Azerbaijan, July 2

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov received Dato’ Yubazlan Bin Yusof, the newly appointed Ambassador of Malaysia to the Republic of Azerbaijan, Trend reports citing press service MFA.

At the meeting, the sides expressed their satisfaction with the current status of relations and stressed the importance of increasing the people-to-people contacts. Underlining the existing great potential for further expansion of the economic cooperation, the sides emphasized the energy and transport sectors in this regard.

The sides noted the importance of high-level visits’ exchange between the two countries for further development of the relations.

Ambassador Dato’ Yubazlan Bin Yusof noted that Malaysia is keen on the development of cooperation with Azerbaijan in all fields and mentioned that he would spare no efforts on further enhancement of bilateral relations during his diplomatic mission.

Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov wished to Ambassador Dato’ Yubazlan Bin Yusof all the best in his diplomatic activities.

During the meeting, Ambassador Dato’ Yubazlan Bin Yusof presented a copy of his credentials to Minister Elmar Mammadyarov.

