The ruling party seeks to retain the mixed-electoral system for next year’s parliamentary elections.

“We will not give reason to the ruling party to create threats to fully proportional elections for 2020,” says Roman Gotsiridze, the leader of United National Movement opposition party.

“We continue to fight for a large number of supporters to continue our righteous political life and avoid the threats and fluctuations that the draft law on the proportional electoral system entails,” claims the Majority member Dimitri Khundadze.

He further notes that there are more opponents to the project than anyone can imagine.

