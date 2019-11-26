“Everyone should give up their personal ambitions,” Dimitri Khundadze, the majoritarian MP of Mtskheta, told reporters on Tuesday.

He called on everyone to be constructive and to prepare for the elections.

“It was declared that the electoral system would not be changed by 2020. Therefore, we all should call each other to be constructive, to show maximum responsibility and prepare for elections. Freedom of expression must be maintained, but the rule of law must also be protected in the country. Otherwise, the state institutions have an obligation to protect it,” he said, adding that it’s inadmissible to block the state institutes.

“Otherwise we will get into a chaotic situation that the ruling team will not allow. Everyone should take responsibility for their own actions,” he said.

Riot police used water cannon to disperse protesters outside parliament in Tbilisi on Tuesday early morning.

Four citizens inflicted various injuries. They were provided with the relevant care at the medical institutions.

28 Persons were detained during the dispersal of the rally.

The cleaning service has clean up Rustaveli Avenue. Traffic movement has already restored there.

Meanwhile, riot police are mobilized at all the entrances to the Parliament.

By Ana Dumbadze

