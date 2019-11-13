The majority meeting is being held at the office of the Georgian Dream in regard to the constitutional changes on the electoral system. The meeting is chaired by Bidzina Ivanishvili.

The majority session was called after a majority of MPs from the Georgian Dream made disparate claims about the proportional electoral system.

“We earlier reached a compromise and I very much hope that we will achieve the same at the majority meeting and the ruling team will support the transition to a proportional system,” claims Akaki Zoidze.

