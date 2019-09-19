Baku, Azerbaijan, Sept. 19

AZAL Vice-President Eldar Hajiyev made a welcoming speech at the event, assessing the achievements in fields of civil aviation and tourism in Azerbaijan.

“Despite Azerbaijan’s small territory, functioning of six international airports in the capital and regions meeting all international standards and the constant expansion of the route network of national air carriers create great opportunities for the flow of tourists to our country,” – noted Eldar Hajiyev.

Presentations were also made by Jamil Manizade, AZAL passenger airline`s Director, Director of low-cost airline Buta Airways Nazim Samadov and Teymur Hasanov, Director of the Heydar Aliyev International Airport.

The event was attended by representatives of the International Air Transport Association (IATA), Azerbaijan Tourism Board, Azerbaijan Railways, the largest tourism companies of Azerbaijan and leading providers of electronic services in the tourism and aviation sectors, who spoke about the innovations and the opportunities in the industry.

Within the framework of the forum “e-Commerce & Travel” the speakers also held panel discussions.

In result of the conference, the participants reached mutual agreements and discussed further plans for cooperation in various areas of the tourism industry.

