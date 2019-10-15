Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 15

The main task of the Turkic Council for the next 10 years is to expand ties in the fields of transport, trade and tourism in order to deepen internal integration, Farid Shafiyev, chairman of the board of Azerbaijan’s Center for Analysis of International Relations, told Trend Oct. 15.

The year 2019 marks the 10th anniversary of the creation of the Cooperation Council of Turkic-Speaking States (Turkic Council, CCTS). In this regard, the 7th CCTS Summit is being held in Baku.

Shafiyev said that deepening and expanding ties with the Turkic Council is one of the priority directions of Azerbaijan’s foreign policy.

