Adamian flat-screen TV sets produced in Armenia have already hit the shelves, the government said in a Facebook post.

The 14 employees of the International Manufacturing Group ensemble up to 300 devices each day, with the producer set to manufacture smart television sets in the near future.

The new TV factory was inaugurated in December 2018 after businessmen from Armenia, Syria and lebanon invested $4.5 million. Investments worth $10 million are expected in the future.

The Armenian-made home appliances are also set be exported.

