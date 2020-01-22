BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan. 22

The Russian LUKOIL company intends to implement new joint projects in the Caspian Sea with the State Oil Company of Azerbaijan – SOCAR, head of LUKOIL company Vagit Alekperov told reporters.

“We are discussing a number of projects, namely, the Nakhchivan block, the offshore block and the so-called transition zone in northern Absheron,” Alekperov added, Trend reports on Jan. 22 referring to TASS.

“Our geologists think that they are promising,” Alekperov said.

“Together with SOCAR, we will conduct the negotiations related to the exploration,” the head of the company said. “Perhaps, the agreement will be signed at the World Economic Forum in Davos on Jan. 22.”

