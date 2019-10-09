Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 9

By Ilhama Isabalayeva – Trend:

Lufthansa, the leading German company and the second biggest airline in Europe, has declared Baku the “City of the Month”, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Tourism Agency.

Calling Azerbaijan “Land of Fire” on its official webpage, Lufthansa compares night Baku with the ever-moving glowing city.

While talking about Baku as the biggest city in the South Caucasus, Lufthansa calls it a precious pearl of the Caspian Sea. Emphasizing the beauty of night National Seaside Park, Lufthansa calls Baku Boulevard a place that brings people together and makes them feel loved.

Lufthansa also talks about Icheri Sheher (Baku’s Old Town) likening it to a labyrinth.

According to Lufthansa, the modern and historical architectural monuments give Baku special beauty and create a synthesis of East and West. Lufthansa also called the Heydar Aliyev Center a symbol of modernization and modernity of the Azerbaijani society.

Calling Baku a famous metropolis located between Europe and Asia on its official webpage, Lufthansa invites everyone to visit Azerbaijan.

Lufthansa traditionally chooses the “City of the Month”, which creates great opportunities for promoting the tourism potential of these cities.

