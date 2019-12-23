Georgian society has had many troubles of late. One of the most concerning things has been the case of renowned Georgian doctor Vazha Gaprindashvili, who was abducted on November 9 and was sentenced to an illegal, two-month pretrial detention on November 15 in the Russian-occupied region of Tskhinvali. All Doctor Gaprindashvili did was visit a patient in the conflicted territory, and now he is sentenced to almost two years of imprisonment for ‘deliberately crossing the border,’ a decision made by the court of the ‘Leningori Region’ on December 20.

International society has been actively involved in the campaign to free the Georgian doctor. His abduction was discussed at the Geneva Talks and NATO Summit 2019, and the New York Times wrote about him and the rally that was held to show support for him. The foreign embassies in Georgia have openly spoken of their disapproval of the occupational forces keeping the Georgian doctor in custody for no apparent offence. So when the so-called court sentenced Dr. Gaprindashvili to one year and nine months in jail on the evening of December 20, it was no surprise that international society, along with the local authorities, expressed their perturbation.

On Friday, the State Security Service confirmed the sentence of Dr. Gaprindashvili. Their statement made further promises to society that the agency would not give up on its efforts to free the illegally-detained and now imprisoned Georgian doctor.

“The State Security Service will continue its efforts to ensure the release of Vazha Gaprindashvili and to inform international organizations and partner countries of Georgia about this illegal decision,” read the statement.

Minister of Foreign Affairs David Zalkaliani immediately corresponded to the Leningori court’s sentence, condemning it.

“The recent decision to send the doctor to prison for nearly two years once again confirms that the adduction was a deliberate provocation. I will communicate immediately with the co-chairs of the Geneva International Discussions to activate the action plan we had in such a case. What has happened is absolutely unacceptable and is a fundamental violation of international norms and regulations,” the Minister said.

International society was quick to respond, too. On December 20-21, the US and British embassies in Tbilisi expressed their disapproval and urged the occupational forces to release the Georgian doctor, showing their continued support of Georgia.

“The Government of the United States does not recognize as legitimate the de facto authorities in the occupied region of South Ossetia, nor does it recognize as legitimate today’s sentencing of Dr. Vazha Gaprindashivili,” read the statement of the US Embassy to Georgia, published on Friday evening.

“We again call on the de facto authorities, and those in the Russian Federation who have influence on them, to allow for the immediate release of Dr. Gaprindashvili. The United States sees this unfortunate case as a symptom of the much bigger problem of occupation and aggression. We note that this case has developed in the context of other detentions, of a worsening humanitarian situation that endangers lives when people cannot receive appropriate medical care, and of a worsening situation along the administrative boundary line (ABL) which unnecessarily affects the lives and livelihoods of people on both sides of the ABL. We are using all the tools available to us, including the Geneva International Discussions, where we raise this case and these broader issues with all relevant parties,” the US Embassy said.

Justin McKenzie Smith, the British Ambassador to Georgia, commented on the Dr. Gaprindashvili sentence via his official Twitter page on December 21.

“My thoughts are with Dr #Gaprindashvili & his family at this painful time. Locking up doctors when patients need them is beyond comprehension. He should be released immediately by those in control in Tskhinvali and their Russian backers,” read the tweet.

Georgian society is now awaiting bigger steps from local authorities and the international community to help in the case of Vazha Gaprindashvili – a man only guilty of doing his job, having courage over prudence, and choosing empathy over his own safety.

By Nini Dakhundaridze

