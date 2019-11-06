BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 6

Trend:

Azerbaijani Defense Minister, Colonel General Zakir Hasanov has met with newly appointed Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of the Republic of Lithuania to Azerbaijan Egidijus Navikas, Trend reports on Nov. 6 referring to the Azerbaijani Defense Ministry.

Hasanov congratulated the ambassador on the commencement of diplomatic activity in Azerbaijan and wished him success in expanding cooperation between Azerbaijan and Lithuania.

Touching upon the military-political situation in the region, the Azerbaijani minister stressed the continuation of Armenia’s aggression policy.

He emphasized that despite the efforts of the OSCE Minsk Group co-chairs in the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, peaceful negotiations are deliberately delayed by Yerevan.

During the meeting, the parties held an exchange of views on military cooperation and highlighted the need to implement agreements reached in the field of military education, including continuing the courses organized for military personnel and increasing the number of students attending these courses.

The ambassador expressed satisfaction with the beginning of diplomatic activity in Azerbaijan and stressed that he would make every effort to develop Azerbaijan- Lithuania relations, in particular, the cooperation in the military field.

Stressing that Lithuania recognizes Azerbaijan’s territorial integrity and treats it with respect, Navikas noted that his country is a supporter of a peaceful solution to the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict, adding that this is also important in terms of the development and security of the South Caucasus.

The parties discussed aspects of regional and bilateral cooperation, as well as a number of other issues of mutual interest.

