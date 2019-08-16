Baku, Azerbaijan, Aug. 16

Presently, Azerbaijani citizens may visit 66 countries without a visa, Trend reports on Aug. 16 referring to the Henley and Partners updated passport index.

According to the updated passport index, Azerbaijan ranks 78th in the list. Japan and Singapore rank 1st. People with Japanese and Singapore passports are allowed to visit 189 countries without a visa.

Among the Asian countries, Azerbaijani citizens may visit Bangladesh, Indonesia, Sri Lanka and the Maldives; among European countries – Albania, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia and Serbia; among African countries – Madagascar, Namibia, Rwanda; among the countries in America – Bolivia, Colombia, Ecuador, and Nicaragua. They can also visit all CIS countries, except Turkmenistan, without a visa.

List of countries that Azerbaijani citizens may visit without a visa:

Countries

1.

Albania

2.

Antigua and Barbuda

3.

Bahamas

4.

Bangladesh

5.

Barbados

6.

Belarus

7.

Bolivia

8.

Bosnia and Herzegovina

9.

Vanuatu

10.

Haiti

11.

Guinea-Bissau

12.

Georgia

13.

Dominica

14.

Zimbabwe

15.

Indonesia

16.

Jordan

17.

Iran

18.

Cape Verde

19.

Kazakhstan

20.

Cambodia

21.

Qatar

22.

Columbia

23.

Comoros

24.

Kyrgyzstan

25.

Laos

26.

Lebanon

27.

Mauritius

28.

Mauritania

29

Madagascar

30.

Macao

31.

Malawi

32.

Malaysia

33.

Maldive Islands

34.

Marshall Islands

35.

Micronesia

36.

Mozambique

37.

Moldova

38.

Namibia

39.

Nepal

40.

Nicaragua

41.

Niue

42.

Cook Islands

43.

Pakistan

44.

Palau

45.

Russia

46.

Ruanda

47.

Samoa Islands

48.

Northern Macedonia

49.

Seychelles

50.

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

51.

Serbia

52.

Syria

53.

Somalia

54.

Tajikistan

55.

Timor-Leste

56.

Togo

57.

Tuvalu

58.

Turkey

59.

Uganda

60.

Uzbekistan

61.

Ukraine

62.

Montenegro

63.

Sri Lanka

64.

Ecuador

65.

Jamaica

The 66th country that Azerbaijani citizens may visit without a visa is Armenia.

While commenting on this issue, spokesperson for the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry Leyla Abdullayeva told Trend that there are no diplomatic relations between Azerbaijan and Armenia due to the occupation of internationally recognized territories of Azerbaijan by Armenia. Apparently, this fact was not taken into account when compiling the list.

