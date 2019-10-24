BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 24

By Kamala Mammadli – Trend:

Prime Minister of Libya Fayez Seraj has arrived in the Republic of Azerbaijan to attend the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement.

At the Heydar Aliyev International Airport, Prime Minister Fayez Seraj was met by Deputy Prime Minister of Azerbaijan Shahin Mustafayev, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs Nadir Huseynov and other officials.

