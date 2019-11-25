“Today, the Georgian Dream again worsened the situation instead of making it easier,” one of the leaders of the public movement Lelo Badri Japaridze responded to the ruling team’s decision on the electoral reform, saying that the government is ready to hold a plebiscite on the issue of the electoral system on the day of either the 2020 parliamentary elections or 2021 local self-government elections.

Japaridze, along with other leaders, voiced Lelo’s common position, noting that the only reasonable solution from the current situation is holding elections with the so-called German model.

“Today the ruling party has once again broken all records of inadequacy and cynicism. It is clear that the aim of the Georgian Dream is to radicalize one part of Georgian society and to plunge it into complete nihilism. At the same time, it is yet another attempt to create artificial tension and instability.

The fact is that in order to maintain power, the Georgian Dream is ready to confront its own population and lead the country into turmoil.

Since the authorities have deliberately violated the promise of proportional elections, Lelo considers the only reasonable solution in this situation to be the German election model, which does not contradict the current constitution of Georgia and does not require the support of the constitutional majority. With this demand Lelo continues to participate in the society’s fair protest, ” the leader of the public movement said at a special briefing.

By Ana Dumbadze

