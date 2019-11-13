As foreshadowed by the new public movement “Lelo”, if the Parliament does not vote for constitutional amendments, the aggravated turmoil will endanger the country’s overall stability.

“Following the June 20 violence, Bidzina Ivanishvili’s pledge to shift to a proportional electoral system was a major achievement of the joint public and oppositional forces and a progressive step towards the country’s orderly advancement. By overlooking the agreement, the ruling party endangers the peaceful enactment of democratic processes. All of this serves to deprive people of their right to vote.”, “Lelo” reports.

“We will combat political terrorism that threatens to destabilize the country. If the ruling party stubbornly holds on to is thoughtless decision, we will stir up trouble in the streets. Ivanishvili will be almost singularly responsible for this”, reads the statement by the representative of the movement “Lelo”.

By Elene Dzebisashvili

