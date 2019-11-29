Lelo, Development Movement and New Rights are launching political cooperation. Mamuka Khazaradze, Leader of the Lelo Movement, Davit Usupashvili, Chairman of Development Movement, and Pikria Chikhradze, representative of the New Rights Party, made the respective statement at a joint press conference.

“Coordination-consultations means the following: we will coordinate our steps with each other from today, apart from continuing the joint opposition format for proportional elections.

We will monitor the electoral process in a coordinated manner. We may be partners in the electoral process, or we may be competitors in the electoral process and partners in the Parliament. The future will show this. Most importantly, our coordination will be effective,” Davit Usupashvili said.

“We have our way, which means taking into account the wishes of voters who are tired of the past ‘9 plus 8’ years of history, conflicts and not having future prospects,” Mamuka Khazaradze stated at the press conference.

