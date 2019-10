BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 30

Trend:

Certain countries violating the agreements in the field of strategic security by force continue the policy of dictatorship in international relations, Chairman and Executive Secretary of the CIS Executive Committee Sergey Lebedev said at the 77th meeting of the CIS Council of Defense Ministers in Baku, Trend reports Oct. 30.

source