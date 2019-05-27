Baku, Azerbaijan, May 27

Trend:

UEFA representatives conducted a final inspection of grass cover at the Baku Olympic Stadium in connection with the Europa League final, which will be held here on May 29, Trend reports citing the Association of Football Federations of Azerbaijan (AFFA).

Specialists, having inspecting the lawn, gave it the highest rating of 5 stars.

The final match will be attended by over 30,000 foreign fans who will arrive in Baku on special charter flights. Some 450 buses will be available for the convenient and safe transportation of the fans.

The UEFA Europa League final match between the English clubs Arsenal and Chelsea will take place at the 68,000-seat Baku Olympic Stadium.

The match will start at 23:00 (GMT+4).

