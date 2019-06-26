Suspension of MP’s immunity for opposition MP Nika Melia is the main topic for discussion at the joint sitting of two parliamentary committees.

Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia charged Nika Melia, opposition MP, regarding June 20 developments in front of the Parliament in Tbilisi.

The Prosecutor’s Office has already appealed to the parliament to ask for Melia’s detention.

The Opposition MP is summoned to the Prosecutor’s Office of Georgia today.

Nika Melia has just appeared at the Parliament. However, he hasn’t joined the joint sitting of two parliamentary committees yet.

By Ana Dumbadze

source