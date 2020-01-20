An Armenian lawmaker has raised the question of why there is no McDonald’s restaurant in the country to date.

Mikayel Melkumyan from Prosperous Armenia party said at a National Assembly meeting on Monday, January 20 that McDonald’s is an important “attribute” ensuring tourist flows.

He said the range produced and sold by the American fast food company is not cheaper than Armenian food but that it would surely find its customers in the country.

It has been rumored at various points in the past several years that the fast food chain is going to open a restaurant in Armenia. McDonald’s has shut down such allegations every time.

