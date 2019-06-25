Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on Tuesday, June 25 criticized the U.S. and Israeli approach toward Iran, saying the U.S. “non-constructive attempts” to isolate Tehran will not work, IRNA reports.

Lavrov made the remarks in a joint press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukryon.

Lavrov said an initiative to hold Russia-US-Israel trilateral meeting was presented by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in his meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

He said that focusing on a country, attempting “to form a coalition against a country to isolate it and accusing it of unfounded charges are non-constructive.”

Earlier, Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergei Ryabkov described as dangerous the conditions between Iran and the US and warned the US to review the consequences of measures against Iran.

