“Abkhazia has managed to become a democratic state, the process of international recognition of which is irreversible,” stated Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation in an interview for a documentary devoted to Sergei Bagapsh, former ‘President’ of the region of Abkhazia.

The Russian Minister noted that the process of international recognition of Abkhazia as an independent and sovereign state was commenced by Sergei Bagapsh, who led the region from 2005 to 2011.

“Nicaragua was first to recognize Abkhazia, followed by Venezuela, Nauru, Tuvalu and Vanuatu. Syria has now joined the countries recognizing Abkhazia,” said Lavrov, adding “I am sure that this process is irreversible.”

The Russian Federation recognized Abkhazia’s independence on August 26, 2008, immediately after the Russia-Georgia war.

By Ketevan Kvaratskheliya

