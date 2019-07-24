Sergey Lavrov, Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation has recently made yet another comment or relations with Georgia.

“Our Western colleagues, the USA primarily, are using all the means to ‘tear away’ our neighboring states from the Russian Federation,” stated Lavrov in the interview with the Latin American media source and RT TV Channel, adding, “We have never been striving for worsening our relations with Georgia. The authorities of the Mikheil Saakashvili’s government suspended diplomatic ties, attempting to restrict our economic interaction.”

The Russian Official also noted that there has always been close economic cooperation between the two countries.

“Those who launch the major material values in Georgia, would clearly remember how close our trade and investment ties have been. Trade has been resumed now, and I do not think there is anyone who feels uncomfortable about it,” said Sergey Lavrov.

