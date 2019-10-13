Baku, Azerbaijan, Oct. 13

By Jani Babayeva – Trend:

The last day of the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships and the 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup has kicked off in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

On Oct. 13, as part of the Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup, athletes in the age category “kids” (born in 2009-2011) will present exercises without apparatus and with clubs, while gymnasts in the age category “pre-juniors” (born in 2007-2008) will present exercises without apparatus and with a ball.

As part of the 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, rhythmic gymnasts in the age category “juniors” (born in 2004-2006) will present exercises with a rope, a ball, clubs and a ribbon.

The 26th Azerbaijan and Baku Rhythmic Gymnastics Championships, 6th Rhythmic Gymnastics Interregional Cup will last till Oct. 13.

The 5th Azerbaijan and Baku Championships in Aerobic Gymnastics were held Oct. 11-12.

More than 200 athletes from Baku and the Azerbaijani districts are taking part in the competitions in three types of gymnastics.

The representatives of Baku Gymnastics School, Ojag Sports, AyUlduz, Gymkids, Zirva International and Zabrat Sports clubs, Republican Complex Sports School, Shaghan Olympic Sports Complex located in Baku, as well as athletes from Sumgayit, Ganja, Mingachevir, Aghdash, Ismayilli, Goychay, Zagatala, Kurdamir, Qusar, Shirvan and Masalli are competing for the medals.

